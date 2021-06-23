FAIRBANK — Nashville country music singer Adam Doleac will headline Fairbank Island Days’ music lineup as it returns for 2021, June 24-26. Doleac will perform Saturday, with Aaron Smith of Sumner opening. Not Quite Brothers of Cedar Falls will play Friday.
The last Island Days in 2019 had 1,100 people on the island, up from 750 prior. Last year’s festival was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Tickets will be sold at the entry to the island. All current tickets will be valid for the 2021 festival.
Doleac will appear at 8 p.m. on the island. A Rolling Stone Magazine reviewer said Doleac combined top-40 style with the blue-collar grit of Bob Seger and bluesy influences.
The island is accessed by a bridge from 1st Street North/East Bentley Park by Costa’s Sports Bar and Grill.
Not Quite Brothers, a five-piece variety cover band from Cedar Falls, will headline entertainment on Friday night, June 25, starting at 8 p.m., according to the Island Days Facebook page. Some of their popular cover videos have featured the music of Johnny Cash and The Black Crowes.
On Thursday night, the Island Queen will be crowned at 8 p.m. on the parkade, as music begins from a sound truck.
SCHEDULE
Thursday, June 24
- Carnival rides, games, and food by J&K Shows, 5 p.m.
- Beer garden on the parkade, 6 p.m.
- Team mini-triathlon/individual mini-triathlon/5K run, registration at 5 p.m. at Island Boat Ramp, contact Duane Foster at 319-404-1310, sponsored by Warrior Athletics
- Island Queen presentation, 8 p.m., on the parkade, contact Lori Beierschmitt at 319-238-1700
- Music truck on the parkade, 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Friday, June 25
- Carnival rides, games, and food by J&K Shows, 4:30 p.m.
- Beer garden on the island, 5 p.m.
- Chicken dinner at East Bentley Park, prepared and sponsored by the Atom Bombers 4-H Club, 5 to 7:30 p.m.
- River Golf on the Island by Fairbank Development Corporation, 5-7:30 p.m.
- Kiddie Parade at 6 p.m., line up at 5:45 p.m. near the gazebo
- Lil’ Island Prince/Princess and King/Queen presentation and drawing following the Kiddie Parade, contact Lori Beierschmitt at 319-238-1700
- Pedal Pull at the gazebo, sponsored by the FFA, 6:30 p.m.
- 50/50 raffle drawing on the Island, must be present to win, 7:30 p.m.
- Concert on the island featuring Not Quite Brothers, 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.
- Fireworks on the island starting after dark, sponsored by the Fairbank Community Club and the City of Fairbank.
Saturday, June 26
- Island Days Car Show signup, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., show is from 12 to 3 p.m. at West Bentley Park, contact Russ Myers at 319-939-0669 or Chris Rechkemmer at 319-239-8483
- Food stand at the car show until 2 p.m., proceeds will go to the Fairbank Community Club
- Island Days Parade, 10:30 a.m., contact Kyle or Taylor Ordneal (text preferred) 319-239-5616, Grand Marshal is Gary Fink
- Raffle on the island, 12 p.m., proceeds benefit the Carson McGrane Memorial Fund, prizes include a Traeger Smoker and a UTV
- Carnival rides games and food following the parade by J&K Shows
- Waterball, 1 p.m., I.C. Church parking lot, registration begins at 12 p.m., contact Shane Rechkemmer at 319-239-0727, hosted by the Oran/Fairbank Fire Departments
- Duck Races at Island Park following the parade, see Cindy Woods or Taylor Ordneal
- Beer garden opens at 12 p.m. on the island
- Art on the island 12:30 to 2 p.m., draw a flower for an upcoming mural in Fairbank
- Money in the Hay for the kids, 1 p.m., on the island, sponsored by Northeast Security Bank
- Adam Doleac concert, 8 to 11 p.m., featuring Nashville country music star Adam Doleac with opening act Aaron Smith
LOGISTICS
The Fairbank City Council approved closing some streets at 12 p.m. from June 23 to 27 for pedestrian safety. Road closures will be along Highway 281/Main Street from 1st to 4th Streets.
A public restroom is located across 1st Street North from Island Park. The city has placed portables at nearby West Bentley and Riverside Parks.