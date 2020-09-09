BRANDON – The Brandon United Methodist Women’s annual fall supper will be held on Saturday, September 26, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. The meal will feature their famous homemade chicken and noodles.
Due to Coronavirus concerns the meals will be pickup only, and no bazaar will be held.
A meal for two ($15) includes:
- 1 quart homemade chicken and noodles
- 1 pint mashed potatoes
- 1 pint squash
- 1 pint green beans
You may also order individual items:
- Whole fresh pies (choice of cherry, apple, or pumpkin), $10 each
- Chicken and noodles, $6/quart
- Squash/mashed potatoes/green beans, $3 pint
Call Lu Horak at 319-310-5610 to order your carryout meals and/or pies by Saturday, September 19.