2019 chefs preparing noodles

Some of the chefs preparing the noodles in 2019 were (from left) Phyllis Clark, Shirley Wiley, Dawnye Sturtz, and Beth Little. Not pictured are Tally Aldrich and Sandy Aldrich.

 Courtesy Photo

BRANDON – The Brandon United Methodist Women’s annual fall supper will be held on Saturday, September 26, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. The meal will feature their famous homemade chicken and noodles.

Due to Coronavirus concerns the meals will be pickup only, and no bazaar will be held.

A meal for two ($15) includes:

- 1 quart homemade chicken and noodles

- 1 pint mashed potatoes

- 1 pint squash

- 1 pint green beans

You may also order individual items:

- Whole fresh pies (choice of cherry, apple, or pumpkin), $10 each

- Chicken and noodles, $6/quart

- Squash/mashed potatoes/green beans, $3 pint

Call Lu Horak at 319-310-5610 to order your carryout meals and/or pies by Saturday, September 19.