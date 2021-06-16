INDEPENDENCE – A huge crowd of supporters gathered at the Independence Junior/Senior High School on Saturday morning to cheer on Zechariah Cartledge and others as they honored Anamosa State Prison employees Lorena Schulte, RN and Correctional Officer Robert McFarland, and Iowa State Patrol Sergeant Jim Smith.
Cartledge created Running 4 Heroes as a way to honor first responders “who makes the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty” by running a mile in their name while holding a “Thin Blue/Red Line” flag. Since January of 2020, Cartledge has awarded more than $135,000 in grants to 18 first responders injured in the line of duty, with that number growing. Grants have been awarded across the United States, including in Florida, Texas, South Carolina, Delaware, Tennessee, Texas, Arkansas, Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri, Arizona, and California.
For the Independence event, Cartledge was sponsored by Honor and Respect, LLC, a group created by Marion Police Officer and U.S. Air Force veteran Ron Slagle and his family to address the mental health needs of first responders and military personnel. Their mission is to let first responders know that they are not alone. Through fundraising, they are able to donate to various organizations that share their mission in helping our nation’s heroes make their mental health a priority. Honor and Respect raises funds through the sale of shoes, shirts, wristbands, and other items on their website, honor-respect.com. They have a display set up at Em’s Coffee Co. in downtown Independence.
Family was key to the event as the Slagle family and the extended family of law enforcement and healthcare colleagues joined together helping the families of Sgt. Smith, Officer McFarland, and Nurse Schulte.
Before Cartledge began his two-lap/one-mile trek around the school, words of prayer were offered and the National Anthem was sung. Cartledge was joined on the run by officers from Des Moines, where he participated in another event on Saturday, family of the three fallen heroes, and other local law enforcement officers.
After the run, Cartledge presented a flag with a personal note to each of the families. A video of the event is available on the Running 4 Heroes Inc Facebook page.
“We greatly appreciate Zechariah’s call to serve God and others with his amazing gift of running,” said Kathy Smith, widow of Sgt. Smith. “It is such a comforting tribute. Thank you to all of the people who came to show support for Jim and the other fallen heroes in the state of Iowa this past year. Our family would also like to thank Honor and Respect, LLC for sponsoring Running 4 Heroes, Inc. and for providing Zechariah and others with apparel and shoes that support fallen first responders. This event was a very honoring moment that displayed the enduring respect and support for first responders and their families in these difficult times.”