BOONE – Fareway Stores, Inc. recently announced a second distribution of the Fareway Family Front Line Plan, which will provide cash bonuses to its hourly employees who have worked on the front lines during these unprecedented times.
A cash bonus will be paid to each hourly employee that worked in July or August and is employed as of August 22. The bonuses range up to $500 per employee, with a total investment of several million dollars to approximately 10,200 front-line employees. The Fareway corporate office will distribute the bonuses to qualifying hourly employees on Friday, September 4.
“As 2020 continues to present challenges, we are incredibly grateful for the efforts of our employees,” said Fareway President and CEO Reynolds W. Cramer. “Throughout our communities, Fareway employees have offered customers a sense of stability in uncertain times. With their continued hard work and willingness to meet new expectations, we will rise above future challenges.”
“I appreciate the hard work of our employees and the bonus,” said Russ Federspiel, grocery manager of the Independence Fareway.
Fareway is actively seeking additional employees at the distribution center and many retail locations. To apply at Fareway, or to find other opportunities, please visit your local store location and/or Fareway.com/careers/. Fareway is an Equal Opportunity Employer.