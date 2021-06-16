INDEPENDENCE – According to Bob Hocken, commander of Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Post 30, Fareway has been named the business of the month for June.
“The public is encouraged to sign up now at Fareway to win the $100 in groceries. Fareway will draw the June winner on July 6,” Hocken said.
Post 30 will draw the July business of the month on July 6.
Post 30 is conducting a monthly contest where a designated business is selected from a pool of suggestions from Post 30 members to receive $100. After receiving the money, that business will hold its own drawing and awards the winner a $100 credit toward its products and services. According to contest rules, the business may only be selected once in a 12-month period. Nominated businesses must be located in the area covered by Post 30 (Independence and Rowley).
For more information about the contest, contact Hocken at 319-361-7591.