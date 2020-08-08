INDEPENDENCE – With the bright sunny days of summer, the Independence Farmer’s Market is attracting more vendors and shoppers. Last week, the line of vendors stretched around the corner – albeit socially distanced.
Tomatoes are now in season, and sweet corn has been a bit sporadic at the market. However, there is always a good variety of produce, flowers, crafts, and homemade concoctions of soaps and jams. The Buchanan County Historical Society is also holding a flea market as a fundraiser in the mill.
Last week, the Wapsi River Ramblers returned after being abruptly cut off by the rain and hail in July. Today, Travis Granberg of Oelwein is performing at the market. The Ramblers and Granberg are sponsored by LACES (“Promoting the Arts to Enrich Life”) as part of the Second Saturday Series music events.