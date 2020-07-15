INDEPENDENCE – Saturday morning started out pleasant enough for the Farmer’s Market by the Mill. For the first time this year, musicians – The Wapsi River Ramblers – returned for the Second Saturday Series sponsored by LACES. Market patrons enjoyed getting out to shop for local produce and products.
But by 9:30 a.m., vendors and visitors started to pack up and take shelter. A few were using smartphone apps to track the weather in northern Iowa, but soon thunderstorm alerts were being issued for Hazleton. Everyone had little time to react. The Wapsi River Ramblers became “The Wapsi River Scramblers” as they quickly pulled their instruments and equipment to safety.
Holly Rosauer, known for her dog toys and home décor, was going to “ride it out,” but after a passerby said high winds were expected, she changed her mind.
“He barely finished his sentence, and it started down pouring,” she said. “I threw as much in the car as fast as possible with help from some customers. I was completely soaked. I had to spread everything out to dry at home.”
“I packed up and headed home as it appeared most if not all were doing so,” said vendor Jan Jefferson.
Harold and Marilyn Freeman also packed up and decided to leave for the day.
“In attempting to control our tent canopy in the wind, we were thoroughly drenched to the bone,” said Harold. “We needed a change of dry clothes. We nearly lost our canopy in the violent, sudden wind. We would have preferred to stay, but the situation required us to leave. We apologize to shoppers who came after the storm and found us gone; rest assured, we will be back next Saturday.”
A few vendors were able to return to business.
“Five vendors set back up after the storm,” said Ron McClain, who was one who was able to remain. “Customers came back after the storm.”
“We loved playing at the mill! Very cool place that was rich with history,” said Ryne Owen of The Wapsi River Ramblers. “Unfortunately, when the rain started, a lot of vendors shut down and the decision was made that we were postponing the remainder of our performance. We had a great response from the crowd with a lot of people telling us how much they enjoyed our sound and that we were a perfect fit for the market. We really look forward to rescheduling!”