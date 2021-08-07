INDEPENDENCE – The Second Saturday Series at the Independence Farmer’s Market will return by the Wapsipinicon Mill on Saturday, August 14. LACES (“Promoting the Arts to Enrich Life”) will be sponsoring BlueTone Jazz Collective to play from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
BlueTone Jazz Collective is a collaboration of Eastern Iowa professionals brought together by their love of music. Their mix of musical and professional backgrounds will bring together a unique jazz experience for the market. For more information on the group, follow BlueTone Jazz Collective on Facebook.
Upcoming events at the market include Honeybees Day on August 21 and Dog Day on August 28.