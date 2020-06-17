INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Farmer’s Market officially opened Saturday, June 13. Vendors were displaced to the River’sEDGE parking lot due to mud left over from last week’s high water.
The timing was such that many of the coronavirus limitations for markets were lifted, but social distancing and cleanliness were still in force.
Patrons could have a breakfast burrito and shop for meat snacks, homemade crafts, bread, honey, vegetables (onions, rhubarb, asparagus, and greens), and strawberries.
The market will return this Saturday to its normal location by the Wapsipinicon Mill.