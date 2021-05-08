INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Farmer’s Market will open for the season on Saturday, May 15, with a Chamber Ambassador ribbon cutting. Be sure to visit the market every Saturday through mid-October at the Wapsipinicon Mill from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Several events have been planned, including special music on the second Saturday of the month during the summer. May events include a container gardening demo with the Buchanan County Master Gardeners.
Watch the market’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/indeefarmersmarket, for further events and information.