INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Area Chamber of Commerce welcomed the opening of the 2021 Independence Farmer’s Market with a ribbon cutting with Market Manager Roxanne Fuller and her assistant Brenda Fuller.
Although overcast and a bit chilly in the wind, 19 vendors were on hand for opening day. Vendors reported a slow but steady stream of customers. Farm-fresh asparagus and herbs were very welcome after a long, cooped-up winter. Other veggies are starting to sprout as well. Eggs, cookies, jams, breads, flowers, and homemade crafts and décor were also available.
As usual, there are many events planned for the year, including special music sponsored by LACES on the second Saturday of the month. This Saturday, May 22, the Buchanan County Master Gardeners will be giving a demonstration.
The market plans to be open every Saturday through mid-October at the Wapsipinicon Mill from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Watch the market’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/indeefarmersmarket, for further events and information.