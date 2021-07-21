INDEPENDENCE – As gardeners and travelers along local roads are aware, sweet corn is coming on strong now that we’re well into July. Lopata Gardens near Quasqueton is offering some of their bounty at the Independence Farmer’s Market. Look for other vendors as well.
Coming up at the July 31 market is the return of the Conservation Station: Water Rocks! trailer. Water Rocks! is an award-winning, statewide youth water education campaign that fosters the interplay of knowledge, caring, and engagement among Iowa’s youth that can lead to long-term multigenerational transformation of all Iowans. Through a combination of STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) and the arts, Water Rocks! challenges and inspires all Iowans toward a greater appreciation of our water resources.
The Conservation Station trailer houses a unique combination of highly visual and interactive Iowa-centric demonstrations that delve into the impacts of land management choices, both urban and agricultural, on water quality and the connections between our state’s water, soil, and wildlife.
Major donors to Conservation Station include the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Leopold Center for Sustainable Agriculture, and Iowa State University Extension and Outreach.