INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Farmer’s Market was bustling Saturday morning.
The featured item appeared to be tomatoes of all shapes, sizes, and colors.
Vendors were lined up on both sides of the road by the Wapsipinicon Mill from 1st Street to Veteran’s Park.
Inside the Mill, the Buchanan County Historical Society continued its ongoing flea market with donations of all sorts for sale. The flea market continues through Friday, September 4, with new merchandise being displayed as room is available.