AMES – In cooperation with the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach will host the Farmers Market Nutrition Program 2020 webinar training for new and returning farmers’ market vendors. Eleven ISU Extension and Outreach county offices are hosting the March 26 webinar, and 22 extension offices are hosting the April 15 webinar.
Webinar dates for the local area include March 26 in Waterloo and Independence, and April 15 in Waterloo, Independence, and Manchester.
On May 5, the webinar will be shown online and at the ISU Extension and Outreach Cerro Gordo office. This viewing option is provided as a service to individuals without access to a computer or those with limited Internet service.
The Iowa Farmers Market Nutrition Program (FMNP) consists of the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) FMNP and the Senior FMNP. The FMNPs are congressionally authorized programs that provide fresh, nutritious, unprepared, locally grown fruits, vegetables, and herbs from farmers’ markets and farm stands to nutritionally at-risk women, infants, children, and low-income seniors.
The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship does not limit the number of vendors who may become certified under FMNP. For more information and eligibility, visit https://iowaagriculture.gov/agricultural-diversification-market-development-bureau/horticulture-and-farmers-markets.
To attend an ISU Extension and Outreach hosted webinar, simply show up at one of these ISU Extension and Outreach locations near you.
Thursday, March 26, 10:30-11:30 a.m.
- Black Hawk County, Waterloo, 3420 University Avenue, Suite B (contact shellys@iastate.edu)
- Buchanan County, Independence, 2600 Swan Lake Boulevard, Suite A (contact rrfuller@iastate.edu)
Wednesday April 15, 10:30-11:30 a.m.
- Black Hawk County, Waterloo, 3420 University Avenue, Suite B (contact shellys@iastate.edu)
- Buchanan County, Independence, 2600 Swan Lake Boulevard, Suite A (contact rrfuller@iastate.edu)
- Delaware County, Manchester, 1417 N Franklin Street (contact jadeh@iastate.edu)