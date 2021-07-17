INDEPENDENCE – More than half of Iowa farmland is rented. In some Iowa locations, as much as 70 percent of the land is farmed by farmers who don’t own it. In Northeast Iowa, the result is many conversations and negotiations between farmland owners and producer-tenants to determine what makes sense for farmland leases and cash rental rates.
Iowa State University Extension and Outreach in Buchanan County and BankIowa are hosting a farmland leasing and land values meeting on Monday, July 26, 2021, at 1 p.m. to address questions that land owners, tenants, or other interested individuals have about farmland leasing.
The meeting will be held at Heartland Acres Events Center, located at 2600 Swan Lake Boulevard in Independence. The meeting will be approximately 2.5 hours in length. Similar meetings are being held across Northeast Iowa during the first three weeks of August.
Melissa O’Rourke, ISU Extension farm and agribusiness management specialist, will present a wide range of topics related to farmland values and leasing. O’Rourke is a licensed attorney with extensive experience in working with farm, ranch, and agribusiness interests.
“Year after year, I receive numerous contacts from persons who have questions about farmland values and rental rates,” said O’Rourke. “The interest in and conversations about farm leasing arrangements continues to grow, and 2019 is no different. We always have good attendance and discussion at these meetings.
“Due to the volatility of land and commodity markets, we have seen had increased inquiries regarding flexible cash lease methodologies,” O’Rourke added. “There are dozens of methods for putting together flexible cash lease arrangements, and we will work through several examples.”
O’Rourke also noted that ISU research indicates that on average, cash rent values across the state have declined for three consecutive years. O’Rourke has also seen that farmland owners and producer-tenants need to have more conversation about the cost of inputs to put in the crop and reasonable expectations on profit margins.
“ISU Extension and Outreach has good resources for people to use to gain an understanding of how crop input costs can be considered in setting cash lease rates, and I’ll show how those can be used,” she said.
O’Rourke noted the increasing age of farmland owners.
“ISU Extension research indicates that the average age of farmland owners continues to rise,” stated O’Rourke. “Fifty-five percent of Iowa’s farmland is owned by people over the age of 65, while 28 percent of the land is owned by individuals over age 75. We find that children and surviving spouses may be less likely to continue operating the farm themselves. That’s a major reason why farmland leasing continues to increase.”
O’Rourke encourages anyone with an interest in farmland rental rates to attend.
“Both farmland owners and producer-tenants should attend. In fact, the ideal situation is for these folks to attend together and then sit down at the kitchen table to discuss their farm lease arrangements for the coming year,” she said.
The farmland leasing and land values seminar has a fee of $8 per person if pre-registered, and $10 per person at the door, which will include a 100-page comprehensive workbook. Though registration is not required, it is encouraged.
Thanks to a continued sponsorship and partnership from BankIowa, the cost of this program is much reduced and only covers the cost of the book; fees in other counties are $20 or $25.
More information about this and other farmland leasing meetings in Iowa can be found at ISU Extension’s Ag Decision Maker website (www.extension.iastate.edu/agdm). To register for this meeting, call Buchanan County ISU Extension and Outreach at 319-334-7161. Make checks payable and send to Buchanan County ISU Extension and Outreach, 2600 Swan Lake Boulevard, Suite A, Independence, IA 50644.