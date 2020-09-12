BUCHANAN COUNTY – On Monday, September 7, at approximately 3:45 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident on I380 near the 50 mile marker. One fatality has been confirmed, but the decedent’s name is not being released at this time.
According to the initial investigation, it appears that an adult male was operating a 2004 Yamaha motorcycle and was traveling northbound on I380 near the 50 mile marker when he lost control of the vehicle. The operator was ejected from the motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa State Patrol continue to investigate.
The Benton County Sheriff’s Office, the Brandon Fire Department, and North Benton Ambulance assisted at the scene.