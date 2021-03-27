INDEPENDENCE – Congratulations to the February winners of the Bulletin Journal’s Bingo Bonanza Blowout Contest!
The winners were:
- Cathy Donnelly, $50
- Kelly King, $50
- Kathryn Gillihan, $25
- Leslie Johnson, $25
- Janet Payne, $25
- Jean Rouse, $25
The March contest (orange card) is almost over. There are three ways to win: Single Bingo ($25), Double Bingo ($50), and Blackout ($100). There will be a maximum of one Blackout winner, two Double Bingo winners, and four Single Bingo winners each month.
March game cards must be submitted to the Bulletin Journal office at 900 5th Avenue NE (in person, the mini drop box by the front door, postal service) by April 10. Winners will be drawn from the pool of eligible cards from the three categories on Monday, April 12.
Eligible game cards must be clearly marked, and Bingo numbers must be readable in order to be considered valid. Game card submissions must come with the contestant’s name, address, and telephone number legibly printed on the back or it will be considered void.
See the Bingo Bonanza Blowout Contest rules in the Bulletin Journal for contest details.