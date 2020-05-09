Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Feral cat

INDEPENDENCE – Mayor Bonita Davis is forming a community task force to determine the best way to handle the local feral cat issue. If interested in serving, email Mayor Davis at mayor@indytel.com.