INDEPENDENCE – It’s summer, and the Independence Public Library has fewer restrictions!
Masks are optional, and browsing is unlimited. Computers are back to pre-COVID time limits. Also, there is additional seating. The study rooms and community rooms are available, but a confirmed reservation is required for the community room.
The library will provide curbside service during open hours upon request.
Library Hours
- Monday – Thursday: 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Friday: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Saturday: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Sunday: Closed
If you have any questions, call 319-334-2470, visit the website at www.independenceia.org/library, or email indylib@indytel.com.