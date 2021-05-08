The Independence FFA Chapter will be holding an open show for beef cattle exhibitors in the surrounding area on Saturday, June 5, at the Buchanan County Fairgrounds in Independence. Weigh-in is from 8 to 10 a.m. Showmanship begins at 11 a.m.
This show is sanctioned by the Iowa Junior Beef Breeds Association (IJBBA).
The IJBBA mission is to help juniors to learn, develop new skills, and grow. Exhibitors must be 21 years of age or younger, but don’t have to be members of the IJBBA.
The open beef show offers local beef exhibitors a chance to gain experience in the show ring prior to their county fair beef shows.
Sophomore FFA member Annie Johnson, who serves as co-chair of the committee, said, “The show we are putting on is a great way to get cattle out before county fairs, which helps the animals calm down, making the fair a lot more enjoyable for exhibitors.”
Exhibitors also have the chance to win prize money. The grand champion market animal and breeding heifer each receive $400; reserve, $300; third overall, $200; fourth overall, $100; and fifth overall, $50.
The show has three levels of sponsorship, ranging from bronze to gold. The sponsors will have their name in the program, and also be announced throughout the show.
Bronze ($50)
- Spahn & Rose Lumber Company
- Blands Flower Shop
- Neil Cattle
Silver ($100)
- Northeast Security State Bank
- State Farm – Tim Reed, Agent
- Red Rock Farms
- Big Foot Ranch
- Putz Cattle
- Monti West Black Cattle
- Reiher Trucking
- Frye Cattle
- Kay Hoffman
Gold ($200 plus)
- Fairchild’s Feed & Supply
- BankIowa
- Cy & Charley’s
- Stephine, Colby, and Mckinley Frye
- Geater Machining and Manufacturing
- JWC Legacy Farms
If you would like to be listed as a sponsor, please contact Katie Johnson at 319-327-1802 or Annie Johnson at 319-327-7972.