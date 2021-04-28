FFA Plant Sale
John Klotzbach
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Trending Food Videos
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Trending Recipes
Independence, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 76%
- Feels Like: 49°
- Heat Index: 53°
- Wind: 14 mph
- Wind Chill: 49°
- UV Index: 6 High
- Sunrise: 06:06:20 AM
- Sunset: 08:04:33 PM
- Dew Point: 46°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
A mix of clouds and sun early followed by cloudy skies this afternoon. High 68F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight
Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low near 50F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Tomorrow
Wind increasing. A few clouds from time to time. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 71F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: NE @ 15mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 73%
Wind Chill: 50°
Heat Index: 55°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNE @ 15mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 67%
Wind Chill: 55°
Heat Index: 58°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NE @ 13mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 62%
Wind Chill: 59°
Heat Index: 61°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NE @ 11mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 60%
Wind Chill: 62°
Heat Index: 63°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NE @ 10mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 58%
Wind Chill: 64°
Heat Index: 64°
UV Index: 6 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NE @ 9mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 57%
Wind Chill: 66°
Heat Index: 66°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NE @ 10mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 55%
Wind Chill: 66°
Heat Index: 66°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NE @ 11mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 55%
Wind Chill: 66°
Heat Index: 66°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NE @ 11mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 55%
Wind Chill: 66°
Heat Index: 66°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NE @ 11mph
Precip: 12% Chance
Humidity: 56%
Wind Chill: 65°
Heat Index: 65°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NE @ 10mph
Precip: 20% Chance
Humidity: 60%
Wind Chill: 63°
Heat Index: 63°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NE @ 9mph
Precip: 18% Chance
Humidity: 70%
Wind Chill: 59°
Heat Index: 60°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Stocks
Trending
Articles
- “Heartbeat” of Strawberry Point welcomes new owners
- Suspect in Sergeant Smith homicide booked into jail
- MercyOne to host walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic on April 29 in Waterloo
- Lampe named city clerk/treasurer
- Boubin Tire & Automotive is first legion business of the month
- Holland Fund donates to downtown revitalization
- NOLAN WILL PLAY GOLF AT WARTBURG
- Class of 2021 Senior Spotlight
- ISP Sgt. Smith laid to rest
- School board tours West Elementary renovations
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Coronavirus Updates
Get the latest local and national news.