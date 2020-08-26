INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Fire Department will be out and about this Friday, August 28, collecting funds for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) as part of the annual Fill the Boot campaign.
From 3 to 7 p.m. look for firefighters at Fareway, the Kwik Star corner (5th Avenue and First Street E), and possibly the River’sEDGE corner (2nd Street and 2nd Avenue SW).
In past years, funds have helped transform the lives of kids and adults with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related muscle-debilitating diseases; supported groundbreaking research and life-enhancing programs; and sponsored adventurous trips to Camp Courageous.
Watch as you drive through town and be sure to “open your heart – and wallet” to the Fill the Boot.