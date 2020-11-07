INDEPENDENCE – Members of Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Post 30 continue to sell raffle tickets until shortly before the 4 p.m. drawing on Veterans Day at Heartland Acres.
Prizes include:
- 1958 fully restored John Deere 420 tractor ($5,000 value)
- Henry Rifle Lever Action, Silver Boy .22 cal. (~$500 value)
- Lunch for one year for any student ($461 value)
- Weekend getaway in Dubuque plus $100
- 4 x 4-foot barn quilt
- Five $100 gift cards to area stores
Tickets are $5 and may be purchased in various locations, including downtown at the former Nickelback Redemption parking lot, or by contacting veterans Bob Hocken at 319-361-7591 or Kermit Abshire at 319-215-9362. Need not be present to win.
Proceeds from the raffle will be used to sponsor American Legion activities, such as Boys State, Americanism programs, flag essay, children and youth, national security, membership and Post activities, public relations, legislative advocacy, and various financial support to veterans in need.