INDEPENDENCE – The end of the Independence Farmer’s Market season has traditionally been signaled by Chili Day (two weeks ago), a soup day (last Saturday), and stuffed pumpkin samples (this coming Saturday).
Patrons had a selection of soups to try for a donation to the mill and market. This year, Mariana Lawrence made a garden vegetable and beef soup and a curried butternut squash soup; Dieter Erdelt and Ginny Schmitz teamed up to make zuppa Toscana with kale and onion coming from Dieter’s garden and Ginny suppling the garlic; a potato leek soup also based on items grown by Dieter and Ginny; chili by Mary Davis; and bean soup by Barb Ernster.
The last day of the regular market season will be this Saturday, October 10. Mariana will be making a variety of stuffed pumpkin mixtures. Last year, she used rice, sausage, beef, pork, and a variety of veggies, herbs, and spices. Ask her for the recipes.
LACES (Promoting the Arts to Enrich Life) will sponsor Chet Reagan for the final Second Saturday Series of the year. Reagan, a science teacher with the Oelwein School District, will be playing his ukulele for sing-along songs in rock, country, pop, bluegrass, and folk music.