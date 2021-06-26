INDEPENDENCE – Although many modern conventions may have changed, the traditional wedding is all about the bride.
“You do not want to draw attention away from the bride,” said Chloe Thompson of Ninny Frank’s.
As a guest, you never should wear a white dress. Bridal party colors should be avoided as well.
“You also want to keep the jewelry and accessories to a minimum,” she offered.
Small bracelets or necklaces are fine, or even a small fedora works well.
Ninny Frank’s offers a variety of women’s clothing suitable for a summertime wedding and reception. A popular example is the “hanky hem” sleeveless dress. It is light and airy for the day and can be accessorized with a light cardigan snap-up sweater or scarf at night when the temperature cools.
“You want to be comfortable,” said Chloe.
Nikki West, fashion and bridal consultant for Ninny Frank’s agrees. “We take pride in providing our customers with comfort and style” she said.
This fall, Ninny Frank’s will be opening a “bridal boutique” on the second floor. Shoppers may browse during regular store hours, but Nikki will also be available by appointment so brides may get the total bridal experience.
“We’ll be open in time to consult with brides with wedding dates in the spring and summer of 2022,” said Nikki.
Ninny Frank’s can help you find the right outfit for any occasion, from formal to every day.
Sometimes selecting the right outfit can begin with the right shoes. Ninny Frank’s offers a small but stylish selection of shoes, sandals, and boots. They can help prepare you for date night, a business meeting, or a formal occasion. They even have a section of the store dedicated to the “little black dress.”
For casual times, whether lounging about the house or enjoying a picnic, the store has you covered. They offer jeggings and jeans, pants and shorts, dresses and skirts in midi, mini, and mixed lengths, and jackets and coats for different seasons.
“Our jeggings are supper comfortable and look amazing,” said Nikki.
Nikki enjoys helping people step out of their comfort zone (i.e., wearing plain jeans all the time).
“People will come in and not know what they want,” she said. “I can help them. They will come out of the dressing room and be amazed at what they see in the mirror.”
Ninny Frank’s want’s the customer to “believe in your inner beauty,” whether you are a size 0 or a size 3X.
In addition to fun clothing and jewelry choices for women, Ninny Frank’s has dedicated a rack and cabinet for men’s clothing. They also have a section for dog clothing and accessories. To top it off, Ninny Frank’s offers a few home décor items and creative greeting cards.
Owner Heather Federspiel opened Ninny Frank’s on November 29, 2019. She won’t publicly reveal the reason for the name, but it has special meaning. They are located in downtown Independence at 119 1st Street E in the historic Plane Hardware building. Although Robert Plane started the business, his son’s initials, “I.C.” are at the front entrance. The back door leads to ample parking in one of the city lots. For those who may want to first shop online, visit ninnyfranks.com or “Ninny Frank’s” on Facebook. Call 319-332-1599 for more information. Business hours are Monday and Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Wednesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.