WASHINGTON, DC – Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer (IA-01) announced this week the city of Hazleton will receive a $71,000 federal grant from the USDA Rural Development program.
The grant will be applied toward a $130,000 project providing reliable and updated equipment for Hazleton’s volunteer fire department, which serves more than 800 residents in the community and surrounding area. With the investment, the city will purchase a used fire pumper truck, equipment for the truck, and six self-contained breathing apparatus machines.
“We’re so grateful to make this investment in our first responders,” Congresswoman Finkenauer said. “Hazleton’s volunteer firefighters keep our community safe and strong.”