WASHINGTON, DC – Rep. Abby Finkenauer (IA-01) recently announced two Northeastern Iowa airports will be awarded federal grants from the U.S. Department of Transportation. The Eastern Iowa Airport, located in Cedar Rapids, will receive $22.8 million, and the Marshalltown Municipal Airport will receive $30,000. The funding is authorized by the CARES Act, which Finkenauer helped pass into law in March.
“The grants will provide a much-needed boost to Iowa’s infrastructure,” said Finkenauer, who serves on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. “Our airports and transit systems have struggled economically during the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s crucial, especially now, that our essential transportation infrastructure and services get the support they need to maintain operations now and help grow Iowa’s economy for the future.”
The grants announced bring the total of CARES Act funding awarded to Northeast Iowa airports to $24,565,009. Previously, Iowa 1st District airports received a total of $1,689,773, including $30,000 to James H. Connell Field at the Independence Municipal Airport.
“The FAA CARES Act funds will be used to supplement our airport operations per FAA guidelines,” said Independence City Manager Al Roder. “We have lost revenues on fuel sales due to the pandemic and are hoping these funds will help ease the burden. We are not able to expend these funds prior to July 1 due to our budget year.
“One maintenance project discussed is the conversion of taxiway and runway lights to LED. These funds would not cover 100 percent of this maintenance project, but would make a significant difference in our ability to do so. General operation expenses are also a permitted use.
“We are grateful to our congressional delegation for remembering smaller communities during this pandemic,” said Roder. “We know it is easy to focus the attention on the very large communities, but our struggles are also very real. These funds will be put to very good use in our aviation arena and truly make a positive impact for Independence.”