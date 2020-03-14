Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer’s staff is holding regular office hours at different locations throughout the district so that her office can more conveniently serve constituents. Members of her staff can assist Iowans who are experiencing difficulties with federal agencies, including backlogged veterans’ benefits, problems with Social Security and Medicare, and stalled passport application renewals. There is no need to call ahead or RSVP. Just stop by.

Iowans are also encouraged to contact the Congresswoman’s Cedar Rapids office at 319-364-2288 for assistance.

Her staff will be available at the following times and locations in March:

Buchanan

March 24, 2-3 p.m.

Independence Public Library

805 1st Street E

Fayette

March 25, 10-11 a.m.

West Union Community Library

210 N Vine Street

Delaware

March 26, 1-2 p.m.

Manchester Public Library

304 N Franklin Street