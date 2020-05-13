WASHINGTON, DC – Today, Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer (IA-01) introduced the Tenant Protection Notification Act of 2020 to protect renters, including mobile and manufactured home park residents, from illegal evictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Currently, landlords who own properties that receive federal subsidies or have federally backed mortgages are largely prevented from evicting their residents through the 120-day period following passage of the CARES Act, the federal COVID-19 aid package passed into law on March 27. However, the information needed to determine which specific properties are covered is not always available or accessible.
The Tenant Protection Notification Act of 2020 requires federal agencies to provide standardized letter language that landlords must send to all residents at properties covered by the CARES Act federal eviction moratorium to let them know their rights under the law.
“Out-of-state landlords have a record and a reputation for taking advantage of vulnerable residents in mobile home communities,” Congresswoman Finkenauer said. “We put these bad actors on notice month ago that their unfair practices would be under a microscope — and yet they still sent illegal eviction notices to Iowans during this pandemic. My bill provides vital transparency and gives hardworking folks the information they need to know and exercise their rights.”
Finkenauer introduced the legislation after several residents of Table Mound Mobile Home Parks in Iowa received eviction notices last month despite the state’s moratorium on evictions. While it was clear that the management company violated state directives, it is difficult to determine whether they also violated the federal eviction moratorium under the CARES Act.
By ensuring transparency for properties required to observe the federal moratorium, the Tenant Protection Notification Act of 2020 would ensure tenants understand how federal law protects them during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last week, Finkenauer sent a letter to House leadership informing them of the bill and requesting its inclusion in any future COVID-19 relief legislation.
Finkenauer has also called on the Federal Trade Commission to investigate predatory and unfair business practices occurring at Table Mound Mobile Home Park and other mobile and manufactured home communities in Iowa. She renewed that call last month amid the COVID-19 crisis.
Support for the Tenant Protection Notification Act of 2020:
The legislation is endorsed by the National Low Income Housing Coalition and MHAction. The legislation also has the support of Iowa State Representative Lindsay James of Dubuque.
“Congresswoman Finkenauer won’t turn a blind eye to companies harming Iowans, and she has been a tireless advocate for residents of Iowa’s mobile home communities,” Iowa state Representative Lindsay James said. “In April, our constituents living in Table Mound Mobile Home Parks received unlawful eviction notices, and Congresswoman Finkenauer has been working hard to make sure this doesn’t happen again. I am proud to support this bill.”
“It is outrageous that families scared of losing their homes in this crisis don’t even know they have eviction protections,” MHAction Leader and Iowa Manufactured Home Resident Matt Chapman said. “This bill is an important administrative fix to ensure people know their rights. We need it now, while we fight for strong protections to make sure no one loses their home.”
“While the eviction moratoriums in the CARES Act provide important protections, too many tenants and their allies do not have the information they need to fight unlawful evictions. The National Low Income Housing Coalition created a searchable database and map to help some renters find out if they are covered by the CARES Act moratoriums, but these tools are not comprehensive because not all information is publicly available. Congress must do more to protect renters during this pandemic, and Congresswoman Finkenauer’s bill is an important step in the right direction,” said Diane Yentel, National Low Income Housing Coalition president and CEO.