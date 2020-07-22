INDEPENDENCE – Last fall Independence Fire Chief Richard Newton reported to the city council that the firefighters’ bunker gear (i.e., coat, pants, gloves, etc.), was in need of replacement. At the October 14 meeting, Council Member Deb Hanna voiced her support and provided a donation toward the cause.
At the November 5 Safety Committee meeting, a standing committee of the city council, Chief Newton reported the department has funds in the budget and had received donations but were still in need of up to $30,000 based on the bids received.
According to Chief Newton, the cost to outfit one firefighter includes:
- Coat, $1,364
- Pants, $1,033
- Helmet, $300
- Hood, $100
- Boots, $300
- Gloves, $90
That’s a total of $3,187 per firefighter.
This summer, Chief Newton reported the funds were raised.
“Due to the generosity of the Wayne Wilson and Mildred Freeman estates, along with public donations, we were able to purchase 48 sets of bunker gear (two sets per firefighter), 26 helmets, an extractor washing machine for the gear, and a stacker washer/dryer for general laundry,” he said.
The total cost was $114,288 for the gear, $7,698 for the helmets, $7,333.33 for the extractor washer, and $2,884 for the stacker washer/dryer.
“Ultimately two sets [of gear] are required per firefighter,” said Chief Newton. “They need to have a second set while they are waiting for the other set to be cleaned. It is recommended that these sets are replaced every 10 years due to the breakdown of the materials. Depending on how often, and the conditions, the gear is worn and cleaned it can be required to be replaced more often.”
Newton went on to state, “The extractor washer is critical in helping get all the contaminants out of our gear after fires. Studies have proven that the carcinogens that are left in the gear after fires are contributing factors in firefighters getting cancer. The washers are designed to remove more than a standard washing machine.”
The stacked washer/dryer will used for general laundry without the concern of contamination from washing in the same machine as the contaminated gear, making the process safer for everyone.
“We are extremely thankful to everyone, he said. “Without this generosity, it would be a large burden on the city budget to be able to keep our firefighters safe.”