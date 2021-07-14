Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

IFD gun raffle photo

Present for the raffle ticket drawing (from left) were Assistant Captain Blake Hayward, Firefighter Wesley Hokam, Firefighter Judd Taylor, and Double A Armory Owner Adam Michels.

 John Klotzbach Photo

INDEPENDENCE – In February, the Independence Fire Department announced it would hold a raffle, with the winners to be announced on July 4. Prizes included an MCF Custom AR-15 ($1,200 value), a Rock Island Armory M1911-A1 pistol ($1,000 value), and $250 in cash.

The guns were on display at Double A Armory, and tickets were available at True Value, the Independence Fire Station, or through any Independence firefighter.

At 6 p.m. on July 4, firefighters held a Facebook Live event with Double A Armory owner Adam Michels drawing the tickets. The winners were Jon Skretta (rifle), Adam Krause (pistol), and Sid Gonsor (cash). All transactions were contingent upon background checks and applicable law.

