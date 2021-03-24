INDEPENDENCE – After a blustery few days, the 8x12-foot American flag at American Legion Post 30 got twisted and wrapped up in itself so badly that it could not be lowered. While the wind can take its toll on flags, recent renovations that increased the diameter of the pole at the top are suspected to have contributed to the problem.
Post Commander Bob Hocken contacted Independence Fire Chief Dick Newton to see if they could help. On Monday, Chief Newton and Assistant Chief Blake Hayward brought Ladder 1 to the post. They placed and secured the outriggers, then raised the aerial ladder.
Newton climbed up to the platform and Hayward extended the ladder more than 80 feet into the air. Newton untwisted the flag enough so Hocken could use the ropes to lower it into the arms of Bob Hughes, post financial officer.
The flag only suffered one hole and will be sent out to be patched. Another flag that had tattered ends is currently being fixed locally by a business in the Amish community.
Hocken contacted U.S. Cellular, who operates the equipment, and was told the tower renovation was subcontracted. U.S. Cellular is following up to see what could have gone wrong.
A revolving “flagpole truck” is the pulley system at the top of the flagpole. It is there to aid in raising and lowering the flag. The revolving truck allows the pulley system to rotate and help prevent the flag from wrapping around the pole. In this case, the flag got caught somehow in the halyards (flagpole ropes) and twisted so tightly that the ropes could not be used.
Hocken looks forward to U.S. Cellular resolving the problem soon so “Old Glory” may fly again.