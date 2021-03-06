HAZLETON — Hazleton Fire Chief Arne Dettbarn said the pandemic has made a big difference in the past year, especially in their fundraisers and interactions in the community. However, that hasn’t stopped them from completing a project with the Stanley Fire Department.
Chief Dettbarn said a collaboration between the two departments resulted in a new rural fire hydrant being installed at the corner of 120th Street (C57) and Mason Avenue, between Hazleton and Stanley.
“We’ve worked at doing these rural hydrants for about 10 years. It takes time to do one, since they are expensive and we have to count on fundraisers for most of the cost,” Dettbarn said.
The rural hydrants are used to fill water tankers in the event of a fire out in the country. The fire chief said having these hydrants strategically placed in rural areas saves a tremendous amount of time, rather than having to truck all the way back to either Stanley or Hazleton to fill a tanker when battling a fire.
“They’re a major key to putting out blazes more quickly, and saving property,” Dettbarn said.
He said Stanley Fire Department put a hydrant in south of Stanley a while ago, and Hazleton partnered on this one with them. Rural Water did the installation. The Fairbank Fire Department also partnered with the Amish community on a similar project.
Dettbarn also applied for and was awarded a grant from the Buchanan County Community Foundation for an all-terrain gator to be added to the fire department’s accessory equipment. The gator’s maneuverability makes it a worthwhile addition since it can transport rescue personnel to locations where other vehicles may not be able to access, and can also quickly aid in search-and-rescue situations.
Dettbarn said the next big question on everyone’s minds is do they have to cancel fundraisers again this year.
“We are determined not to let COVID-19 cancel our soup supper. We will just change some of the ways we do it,” the chief said.
This year, the soup supper will be held Saturday, March 20, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. It will be a drive-through only event with persons driving through one of the fire trucks bays from the city hall parking lot to pick up their to-go suppers and exit onto Main Street. Volunteers will be wearing masks for safety. The menu includes chili, chicken noodle soup, ham sandwiches, bars, and a beverage. Tickets of $7 each can be purchased in advance at Hazleton City Hall, Maynard Savings Bank-Hazleton, or from a firefighter. Tickets at the door will be $8. Everyone is welcome.
“Being a rural volunteer fire department can be challenging. We hope to see people come out and support this fundraiser,” Chief Dettbarn said.