INDEPENDENCE – The Independence and Jesup Fire Departments responded to a house fire Friday, October 9, at 812 1st Street E in Independence.
The home, dating back to 1890 and owned by Madison and Andrew Young since 2017, sustained significant damage.
According to the Independence Fire Department, Madison Young was home at the time and was able to get herself and her daughter out on their own. Fire crews were able to rescue one of the family dogs, but unfortunately was unable to save a second dog. The house, garage, and a fifth-wheel camper all suffered damage from the fire.
The fire was brought under control within 45 minutes, and then crews began the cleanup process and fire investigation.
The Red Cross was contacted and a GoFundMe page (Madison & Andrew Young House Fire) was created to assist the family. Immediate needs include diapers (size 5), Dr. Brown’s baby bottles, socks, winter jackets, and coats, girls’ clothing sizes 18 months to 2T, size 8 shoes, adult women clothes in pants size 14-16 and shirts in size 3X, and adult men’s pants size 42x32 and shirts in size 3X.
A special bank account has also been set up at Veridian Credit Union under Madison Young-House Fire.
For more information about donations, visit the GoFundMe page or contact Darci Young via Facebook.
In addition to the Jesup Fire Department, the Independence Fire Department was assisted on the scene by the Independence Police Department, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, and Independence Light and Power.