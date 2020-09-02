INDEPENDENCE – Another family was displaced by fire this week.
Sunday afternoon, the Independence Fire Department responded to the Kearns home on 3rd Street NE. According to the department, upon arrival they found, “…heavy fire showing from the front and back of the house.” The department reports, “…mutual aid was called in from Jesup Fire and Winthrop Fire as well as Area Ambulance. Fire was under control in under an hour and crews began overhaul to look for fire extension. All departments cleared the scene 3.5 hours later.”
Stephani Kearns, her two children, Ethan (16) and Ava (12), and their dog Star were able to get out safely. However, the family lost all of their possessions. A GoFundMe Page, “Help Kearns Family Rebuild Home” was created by Stephani’s adult son Isaiah.
On the page, Isaiah states, “We created this page to raise funds to help the family rebuild. The kids are now without all of their clothes, school supplies, & everyday necessities.
“Ethan, who has down syndrome, loves his collection of toy cars & rewatching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parades on his tablet. He lost this tablet, which he also uses to help him communicate, and all of his toys that provide him with emotional stability.
“Ava loves to dance, dress up, and play video games. This sweet girl lost her clothes, makeup, computer, and X Box.
“Stephani, a hard-working, single mother, lost all furniture, family heirlooms, photo albums, & many other items of significant sentimental value.
“We humbly ask that you consider donating and thank you in advance for your support. All funds raised will be directly sourced to replace the physical belongings that were lost and to ease the emotional stress of the family being displaced.”
Stephani is very grateful for all of the support she has received.
“I am rock star rich when it comes to family,” she said.
Stephani feels that with the GoFundMe page and her renter’s insurance, they should be okay.
She is also grateful to her neighbor, Maegan Sonksen, for alerting her to the fire.
“She saved me and my children’s lives,” said Stephani. “She saw the fire and ran to my front door. The kids were up in their rooms. I didn’t have a clue. Didn’t smell it or anything. By the time I ran up and got the kids downstairs and out, we were completely out of time. The home was in flames. She saved our lives. I’ve no doubt.”
“I’m just so glad I was outside when I was,” said Maegan. “I can’t believe how fast that fire spread. I was terrified as I was running towards her house. I saw the car in the driveway and knew they had to be home. I was mentally preparing myself to break in and search the house for them if I had to. I pretty much just went into mama bear mode and sprinted for the house when I saw the fire. But thankfully Stephani was right in the front room. I feel horrible that they lost everything but so glad they all got out safely. I actually heard the fire crackling before I saw it and thank goodness I’m the nosey neighbor that decided to investigate the strange sound rather than ignore it.”
“I’ve been shocked at the kindness of strangers and overwhelmed by friends, family, and neighbors supporting me and mine,” said Stephani. “It is a terrible tragedy, but all I can focus on is how incredibly grateful I am. To be alive and given the opportunity to see so much good and generosity from others.”
Stephani does not know the cause of the fire, but has an idea.
“I had been camping over the weekend and, when we got home, our kitchen was flooded,” she said. “I’m wondering if something with the ice maker in the fridge shorted out.”
The Buchanan County Salvation Army has been contacted to assist the family.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.