INDEPENDENCE – A crackling noise a little after 3 a.m. Wednesday morning quickly followed by a fire alarm awakened Steve Shaffer.
Shaffer lives in a second-floor apartment at Imperial Apartments, located just off 1st Street W. Smoke was coming into his apartment from below as he was scrambling to grab his keys, wallet, and phone before he could call 911. He looked out his door, but the stairwell was full of dark smoke to the point he could not get down the stairs. He retreated back into his apartment to go out the balcony. As he was deciding whether to jump or not, Buchanan County Deputy Ben Ward arrived on the scene and helped him down using an air conditioner unit as a step.
Across the hallway, Vanessa Shekleton, her fiancé Emmanual Davis, and their two kids, Troy, 8, and Viona, 6 months, faced the same smoke-filled stairwell.
“All I could think about was my baby girl,” said Davis.
Fortunately, Independence Patrol Officer Kayla Cornwell arrived on the scene. She spotted an extension ladder in the grass on the west side of the building and used it, with the help of an Independence firefighter, to get the family out.
All of the family’s clothes, and possessions, including the kids’ toys, are either smoke or water damaged. Emmanual and Vanessa’s biggest concern was for Viona’s diapers and baby supplies.
The fire started downstairs in apartment 11. The residents, brothers David and Joe Randall, were able to get out safely. Initial reports stated the fire was believed to be electrical in nature with the exact cause still being investigated.
“We had the fire under control and pretty much out within about 30 minutes,” Chief Newton said; however, crews remained on the scene to inspect and watch for hot spots for about three hours.
“There were two apartments that were directly affected,” the chief said, meaning they were severely damaged by fire. Apartments on either side sustained smoke and water damage as well.
Area Ambulance personnel evaluated some of the residents for smoke inhalation, but no one needed to be transported to the hospital.
Several persons were displaced. By sunrise Wednesday, Red Cross representatives were already on the scene assessing needs for the fire victims and getting them temporary housing at a local hotel. The Buchanan County Salvation Army also made contact with some of the residents who were impacted the most.
Some firefighters, including Chief Newton, returned mid-morning to investigate and document the scene, and check on the well-being of residents.
Independence Light & Power was working to restore electricity to the portion of the complex that was affected before the heat of the day set in.
The chief explained that only tenants in the area of the fire were affected and that the rest of the complex was habitable.
Responding to a mutual aid call were Jesup Fire and Ambulance, Fairbank Fire and Ambulance, Area Ambulance, Winthrop Fire, Quasqueton Fire/EMS, MHI Fire Department, Independence Police, and the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputy Ward did not have much to say about his efforts, but was quick to praise others.
“The Independence Fire Department, along with the other agencies that assisted, did a terrific job working together and, with their quick response, they were able to put the fire out fast and made sure everybody was safe,” he said. “With everything that took place, the level of professionalism from everyone involved was outstanding.”
“In some cases, we are in the right place and the right time,” said Sherriff Bill Wolfgram about Deputy Ward’s efforts. “Even though our job is to protect and serve, it is nice to hear positive feedback from the public. I am glad that everyone was able to escape the fire uninjured.”
Apartment Manager Tyler Rasmussen stated Wednesday the timeline to get the fire-damaged apartments livable was undetermined.
ServPro and a local maintenance crew were busy Wednesday morning starting the effort to clean and secure the apartments.
“For the units that have smoke damage, we’re hoping those are able to be lived in tonight [Wednesday],” Rasmussen said. “Indytel has power back on to the entire building except the two apartments that have significant damage.
“I can’t say enough about the work that Officer Cornwell did as the first one to the scene,” he added. “From what I was told, she was resourceful and found a ladder and was able to remove children from one of the upper units.”
Independence Police Chief Dustin Dallenbach concurred, praising Officer Cornwell’s quick reactions. He also pointed out that she is the only patrol officer on the third shift.
“All of the fire department did an amazing job,” said Rasmussen, adding praise for Deputy Ward and the Area Ambulance crew. “Indytel did an amazing job getting power turned on for people as soon as it was safe. I am so thankful that Independence has such a good first responder and emergency team, they prevented many more people from being hurt and hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage.”
Chief Newton said he did not have figures yet on the extent of the damage to the building, but from his experience he estimated damage costs upwards of $150,000 to $200,000.
For those who would like to help, there is a GoFundMe page, ‘Vanessa’s Apartment Fire,’ set up. Donations may also be sent to the Buchanan County Salvation Army or the American Red Cross.