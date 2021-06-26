HAZLETON — Fire departments from Hazleton, Aurora, Fairbank, and Oelwein responded to a camper fire Monday morning that quickly spread to a neighboring apartment complex.
Shortly after 10 a.m., Hazleton Fire Chief Arne Dettbarn got the call that a camper was on fire on North Madison Street, directly behind the former St. Mary’s Catholic Church, at the corner of East Benton and North Madison.
Joe Meek was in the process of rebuilding his camper and was inside of it, grinding out some bolts, when sparks from the grinder ignited sawdust on the camper floor. Meek told Chief Dettbarn he tried to put the fire out with a small fire extinguisher, but it was not enough, and the fire quickly spread.
“I got there within 10 minutes and the camper was fully engulfed in flames, with the fire already eating away at the north end of the church,” Dettbarn said. “Everyone was getting out of the apartments in the church, and I immediately put out a call for mutual aid for manpower and pumpers.”
The Hazleton fire chief made note that the area fire departments are truly dependable.
“That is what is great about our town volunteer fire departments. A lot of times during the day, especially, we are shorthanded because all of our volunteers are working. Other fire departments realize that as well, and are quick to respond where there is a need. Today was one of those days,” Dettbarn said.
The four fire departments battled the structure fire for approximately three-and-a-half hours. They were able to contain the fire to the north apartment, which was currently unoccupied. The basement apartment suffered water damage in the kitchen. Dettbarn said the basement apartment occupants were on vacation out of state, and their family was coming to take care of their belongings. The other two apartments to the south were not damaged. Dettbarn said utilities were being hooked back up to them Monday afternoon, so those occupants could return to their homes.
Although St. Mary’s Catholic Church at 207 E Benton closed in 2005, it will probably always be known as “the church” to local residents. Shortly after its closure, Dettbarn purchased the building and converted it into four apartments, three side-by-side dwellings on the main level with second floors, and one basement apartment.
When Dettbarn did the remodeling, he installed double firewalls between each unit and the basement ceiling, along with separate utility shutoffs. The firewalls kept the fire from spreading out of control through the former church that is well over a century old.
Dettbarn got out of the landlord business a few years ago and sold the church apartments to Richard Lehs. Dettbarn said carpenters were already putting up new drywall in the damaged apartment later Monday afternoon.
“I’m glad we were able to save the church, and no one lost their home to fire,” Dettbarn said. He added there were no injuries reported.