(Originally published June 6.)
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Department of Public Health announced Friday the first death associated with novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county. The individual was an older adult (61-80 years).
“We wish to extend our sympathy to this individual’s family,” said Buchanan County Public Health Director Tai Burkhart. “Buchanan County Public Health and all of our key partners throughout the county and state continue to work to limit the spread and impact of this virus in our communities.”
All residents should continue to follow all precautions to avoid getting sick and passing the virus onto others. Those precautions include washing your hands often, avoiding close contact with others; wearing a face mask or shield when you have to be around others like at the grocery store or work, covering coughs and sneezes, cleaning and disinfecting surfaces regularly, and monitoring your health for symptoms of COVID-19 like fever, cough, and shortness of breath. If you develop symptoms, isolate yourself, and then call your health care provider and follow their advice.
For up-to-date information on COVID-19, visit the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) web page at https://idph.iowa.gov/Emerging-Health-Issues/Novel-Coronavirus and follow the department on Facebook at @IowaDepartmentOfPublicHealth and on Twitter at @IAPublicHealth.