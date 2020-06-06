INDEPENDENCE – The first person to die because of the COVID-19 illness was between 61 and 80 years old, according to the Buchanan County Department of Public Health.
The department confirmed this first death associated with the novel coronavirus on Friday.
“We wish to extend our sympathy to this individual’s family,” said Buchanan County Public Health Director Tai Burkhart. “Buchanan County Public Health and all of our key partners throughout the county and state continue to work to limit the spread and impact of this virus in our communities.”
The department urges all residents should continue to follow all precautions to avoid getting sick and passing the virus onto others. Those precautions include washing your hands often, avoiding close contact with others; wearing a face mask or shield when you have to be around others like at the grocery store or work, covering coughs and sneezes, cleaning and disinfecting surfaces regularly, and monitoring your health for symptoms of COVID-19 like fever, cough, and shortness of breath. If you develop symptoms, isolate yourself, and then call your health care provider and follow their advice.
Statewide, out of the 181,058 Iowans tested for COVID-19, 21,151 had tested positive as of Friday, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. Of those positive cases, 12,624 people had recovered, the agency said. The state’s death toll rose to 593 with two more confirmed on Friday. Twenty-eight Iowan deaths from the virus came in June.
Buchanan County has 34 total confirmed cases, with the latest case being recorded on Friday. Twenty-nine people are reportedly recovered.
Neighboring Black Hawk County has the third-most positive cases in the state with 1,788. The state reports 1,029 people have recovered and 49 have died.
Fayette County has no deaths among its 27 positive cases, with the most recent being reported May 30. Twenty-six of those people have recovered.