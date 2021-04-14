IOWA CITY — Josie Fischels of Independence placed 14th out of the top 20 finalists in the personality/profile writing competition of the 2021 Hearst Journalism Awards program. Fischels is majoring in journalism and mass communication, and theatre arts, at the University of Iowa.
Fischels’ winning story was about the legacy of the state of Iowa’s first poet laureate, Marvin Bell. It was published in The Daily Iowan, Iowa’s campus student-run newspaper.
“It’s been a dream to have a piece of mine even nominated for a Hearst Journalism Award. I had heard about colleagues of mine at The Daily Iowan having their extraordinary pieces submitted to Hearst. I am so grateful for the tools the organization and School of Journalism and Mass Communication have given me to make this a possibility,” Fischels said.
Fischels’ anticipated graduation date is spring 2022.
She is an occasional contributor and a past summer intern at the Independence Bulletin Journal.