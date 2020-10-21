BUCHANAN COUNTY – On November 3, voters will have the opportunity to elect four members to serve on the Buchanan County Agricultural Extension Council for a four-year term. The council provides research-based educational programming for local citizens.
Extension council members are responsible for being good stewards of taxpayer dollars. They manage the county extension budget, hire county staff, and help select educational programming from ISU Extension and Outreach. The Buchanan County Extension Council is one example of this grass roots governing body of the nationwide Cooperative Extension System.
Extension Council members are elected at large, and all voters in the county are eligible to vote for four candidates. Below are the candidates and a brief self-introduction regarding their desire to serve on the council.
Ryan Kress
Ryan Kress is a grain and livestock farmer from Winthrop. Ryan and his wife Dawn are engaged in several community committees/organizations, and have three daughters that keep them on the go. Ryan is the current secretary/treasurer for East-Central Iowa REC, a pastoral council member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Masonville, and a member of the Buchanan County Pork Producers.
Ryan feels that agriculture and rural Iowa offer valuable opportunities to people of all ages, and wants to be involved in the Extension Council to ensure all citizens of Buchanan County are aware of the resources available to them to help them achieve success.
Michelle Mangrich
My name is Michelle Mangrich. I am the recorder for Buchanan County. I am married to Donny Mangrich. We live on an acreage outside of Independence. We have three children. They are Decota, Ethan, and Lucretia. They showed in 4-H growing up. That is how I started getting interested in 4-H. I decided I wanted to get involved as I learned more about what Extension had to offer.
I have been on the Extension Council for 15 years. I have been the secretary and am currently the president. I sit on the financial committee and YAC Committee, too, representing the council. I enjoy getting to help make decisions that affect the 4-H kids. The fair and 4-H programming are all about the kids.
I like being involved in the financial decisions. I have learned a lot sitting on the council. There is so much Extension offers that I didn’t realize until I sat on the council. I have had the opportunity to serve with some amazing members and work with some great staff.
Pat Donnelly
I grew up on a diversified crop and livestock farm here in Buchanan County where I was able to be a member of our local 4-H program as a child. My interest in agriculture has always primarily been on livestock production, which led me to showing cattle and swine as a kid. I was fortunate enough to follow that interest to college, where I was able to obtain degrees in biology and animal science.
Since then, I have been working in the production livestock field, helping producers tackle difficulties while also improving their operations.
The reason why I am running for this council is simply to give back to the community. As an alumni of our county’s 4-H program, I would like to help our 4-H members and their families have the same great learning experiences that I was able to have growing up. Since I was able to move back to the area, I have been volunteering on the 4-H Beef Committee for the past six years and am currently serving as the superintendent of the 4-H Beef Committee.
I truly enjoy working with our county’s youth and helping them obtain their project goals as well as learn valuable life lessons along the way. I feel that I bring a wealth of agricultural knowledge and perspective to the table for this position.
Mikki Hobart Panek
I have lived in rural Rowley for more than 20 years. I’ve been blessed in my lifetime to have worn many hats – as a wife, a mother, and a grandmother as well as an animal advocate and a cancer survivor; these are my heartstrings. I have been a Girl Scout leader, Little League softball and t-ball coach, an animal shelter board member, and a student mentor and tutor.
I am currently a member of the Buchanan County Master Gardener program, a volunteer transport for rescue dogs, and for fun I take part in pool leagues and tournaments throughout Iowa. I also enjoy live theatre and live music concerts – I cannot wait to have them back!
I will be a great candidate to fill a seat on the Buchanan County Agricultural Extension District Council. I have the experience and appreciate working with people to solve problems, striving for well-informed decisions, preparing for our future to complete common goals. I am willing to commit the time and work it takes to learn, using resources available to us to accomplish the task at hand. I thrive participating and seeing the success of a community, organization, or individuals.
I am looking forward to receiving the opportunity, being part of your future on the Buchanan County Agricultural Extension District Council.
Megan Rawlins
I am a teacher at Independence Community School District. I was in 4-H when I was younger and showed dairy cattle and sheep. I now have three children, and all are in 4-H or Clover Kids. They show livestock.
I would like to be a part of something that is helping youth grow and develop. That is why I became a teacher. I would like to help make decisions about our Extension that would benefit our youth and community.
Extension Council members whose terms expire this year are Steve Copenhaver and Barb Rawson. Carryover council members whose terms continue through to December 31, 2022, are Whitney Holt, Amy Peyton, Shelley Schafer, Paul Short, and Cindy Waters. Ryan Kress and Michelle Mangrich are candidates in this year’s general election.
Successful candidates will take office in January 2021. Extension Council members serve as a link to research-based programs and services, and are key to developing partnerships in the community.
For additional information, please feel free to contact the Buchanan County ISU Extension and Outreach Office at 319-334-7161.