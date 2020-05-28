The National Weather Service in the Quad Cities has issued a Flash Flood Warning for:
Buchanan County in northeastern Iowa... Northwestern Delaware County in northeastern Iowa... Until 315 PM CDT.
At 918 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated slow moving thunderstorms with very heavy rainfall over northwest Buchanan county.
At 9:15 AM CDT, a trained spotter reported over 2.5 inches of rain had fallen in the past 3 hours in Independence. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas.
Some locations that will experience flooding include... Independence, Jesup, Fairbank, Winthrop, Hazleton, Lamont, Aurora, Stanley, Wapsipinicon Golf Course, Fontana County Park, Littleton, Buchanan County Fairgrounds, Otterville, Backbone State Park, Independence Airport, Jakway Park and Fontana Park. This includes Interstate 380 between mile markers 54 and 55.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.
FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED; EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR