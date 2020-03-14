FAIRBANK — Flint Hills Resources recently announced it has awarded grants to local fire departments in its ethanol communities. The Fairbank and Independence fire departments are two of 10 departments to receive Flint Hills grants to help fund the purchase of new firefighter safety and rescue equipment.
The Fairbank Fire Department received $5,000 to help pay for structural firefighting gear for two new members of the department, as well as upgrades to the department’s radio system.
The Independence Fire Department will use a $5,000 grant to help replace some of the department’s bunker gear – the personal safety gear worn by firefighters.
“This grant funding will help our firefighters have upgraded equipment and gear when they’re responding in life-saving situations,” said Fairbank Fire Chief Brad Gordon. “We appreciate our ongoing partnership with Flint Hills Resources.”
These donations are part of Flint Hills Resources’ continued commitment to supporting emergency responders in communities where the company operates. Additionally, each summer the company sponsors firefighters from Iowa and Nebraska to attend a two-day industrial firefighting program held at the company’s Pine Bend refinery near St. Paul, Minnesota. This past summer, four Fairbank firefighters and six Independence firefighters trained with Flint Hills.
“We really appreciate the volunteer firefighters at both Fairbank and Independence, and what they do for our community,” said Annette Chihak, environment, health, and safety director for Flint Hills Resources’ Fairbank plant. “We’re glad to know that our first responders will have the right equipment when they’re responding during dire situations.”