INDEPENDENCE – Hearing the story of Independence Eagle Fred Miller cleaning headstones at area cemeteries this fall inspired Trendy Tulip owner and florist Casey Allen to donate two wreaths to the cause.
As a fundraiser for the Independence Eagles Aerie 4544, Miller has used his converted fire truck with a large water tank and power washer to travel around cleaning markers, headstones, and other brick work. As of Thanksgiving, Miller estimated he had cleaned approximately 70 markers.
Allen, whose father-in-law Roger Allen is an Eagle member, decided to create and donate two Christmas wreaths for the Oakwood Cemetery entrance. She sourced the wreath elements locally, including greens from Quality Evergreens.
As you drive around looking at Christmas décor, check out the wreaths at the main entrance to Oakwood Cemetery.
If anyone in Buchanan County needs this type of cleaning service, contact Fred Miller at 319-327-2355 and set up an appointment, weather permitting.