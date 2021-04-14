Through joint partnerships, the Quasqueton and Independence Garden Clubs and the Buchanan County Master Gardeners have held an annual flower show at the Buchanan County Fair. After much recent discussion, we regret to announce that due to aging memberships and the logistics of anticipated excessive heat, social distancing, and masking, we are not able to have a flower show in 2021.
Over the years, we have appreciated the support of the fair board and the public’s contribution, attendance, and kind remarks, and we wish you all a very safe and enjoyable summer.