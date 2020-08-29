FONTANA PARK – Animals living at the Fontana Park Wildlife Display were enticed last Saturday with a special snack. Bailey Bergman, a naturalist intern this summer for the Buchanan County Conservation Board, hosted a family-friendly program where participants learned about how animals find their food using their senses.
She spoke to the kids about how some of the animals use their senses to find food, highlighting that, beyond taste, coyotes have a keen ability to smell, racoons like to use their hands (tactile) in addition to their noses, and eagles are known for their incredible eyesight.
Families were invited to create sensory food puzzles for the animals to explore and interact with. They used food favorites like defrosted baby chicks, honey, fruit, eggs, and meat. Materials for the puzzles were combinations of PVC pipe, cardboard, twine, and a simple paper bag.
After the puzzles were completed, Bailey delivered them to the animal enclosures.
Masks and social distancing were used.
Follow ‘Fontana Park — Buchanan County Conservation Board’ or visit ‘Events’ under www.mycountyparks.com/county/Buchanan for more fun activities.