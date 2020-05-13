WATERLOO – As a result of record high unemployment and a growth of positive COVID-19 cases skyrocketing across the area, the Northeast Iowa Food Bank continues to combat rumors surrounding its food supply and, more specifically, the food supply of the Cedar Valley Food Pantry.
“We continue to field questions regarding whether or not our food supply has run dry. Despite growing concerns of grocery shortages across the nation, we are confident that our long-term food-sourcing plan will continue to allow us to distribute food through all of our programs and to our partners across Northeast Iowa,” said Barb Prather, executive director of the Northeast Iowa Food Bank. “Thanks to the generosity of the community, we can acquire food through a variety of local and national partnerships. We have not run out of food, and we don’t anticipate that happening anytime soon.”
The Food Bank says that even as COVID-19 continues to impact both people and the greater supply chain, the amount of food individuals are able to receive has stayed consistent. Using their onsite pantry, the Cedar Valley Food Pantry, as a general benchmark for assessing trends in their grocery distribution, the food bank notes that it’s not uncommon to see an individual or family take home 100 pounds of groceries.
“Thanks to the donations we received at the onset of this pandemic, we were able to make immediate food-sourcing decisions that have continued to allow individuals to keep food on the table,” stated Prather. “As long as the generosity of Northeast Iowans continues, I’m confident in our team’s ability to secure, store, and distribute food to families in need….So, if you or anyone you know needs food, we encourage you to reach out. That’s what we’re here for. That won’t change.”
For Black Hawk county residents, the Northeast Iowa Food Bank’s Cedar Valley Food Pantry is open and available to anyone in need of food. While operating under a drive-thru only model, people can drive up, get checked in, and their vehicles will be loaded with food by staff and volunteers. Participants are asked to stay in their vehicles, and do not need to schedule their monthly visit. The operating hours for the Cedar Valley Food Pantry are Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., and Friday, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
For individuals across the area, the Northeast Iowa Food Pantry released a map of the programs and partnerships that are still operating. The map is updated regularly and can be found on their website. The Food Bank encourages those with questions surrounding how to receive food assistance to call 319-235-0507 or to visit their website.
The Northeast Iowa Food Bank provides nutritious food and grocery products to about 200 nonprofit organizations and programs who assist the hungry and to individuals who are in need of food assistance to sustain life. Last year, the food bank distributed more than 8 million pounds of food, which provided over 6.9 million meals within a 16-county service area.