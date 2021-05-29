WATERLOO – As the Northeast Iowa Food Bank (NEIFB) monitors developments of the needs surrounding summer hunger, they are calling on the public to join in the fight against hunger in their communities. A wide variety of opportunities exist, from serving in their Cedar Valley Food Pantry, to participating on a delivery route for their Summer Feeding Program, as well as serving in other volunteer capacities.
The reality that the Food Bank faces today is that as schools are closing for the summer, businesses have closed, and the economy is slow in making improvements, 1 in 11 people face hunger in our service area, and 1 in 8 children.
“Food is a basic need, and people cannot go without it. The Food Bank is committed to providing support services to those in northeast Iowa who are affected by food insecurity,” stated Barb Prather, executive director of the Northeast Iowa Food Bank. “Volunteers play a vital role at the Food Bank to accomplish our mission and serve our neighbors in need. Especially this summer, we are in need of caring, compassionate volunteers who want to help make a difference in their community.”
The Northeast Iowa Food Bank offers eight programs throughout northeast Iowa: Member Agency Distribution, Cedar Valley Food Pantry, BackPack Program, Kids Cafe, Elderly Nutrition, Mobile Food Pantries, Summer Feeding, and a Community Garden.
Volunteering for the Food Bank is easy and flexible, whether it’s just for a one-time project or an ongoing position. Volunteers are not required to have previous training, and anyone can volunteer; opportunities are open to females, males, and youths and adults! There are both direct service and non-direct service opportunities available, such as:
- Summer Feeding – Make meals in the NEIFB’s kitchen for hungry children in need. Deliver meals to select locations
- Cedar Valley Food Pantry (CVFP) – Restock, organize, unpack, load vehicles, and assist clients in the CVFP
- Produce Pantry – Hand out fresh produce to clients every Friday morning at the CVFP
- Product Management – Sort fresh food donations, inspect their quality, and prepare them to be given out to partner agencies and individuals
- Transportation – Drive or ride-along on our food rescue program or on a Mobile Food Pantry delivery
- Community Garden – Plant, water, weed, and cultivate a one-quarter acre garden on Food Bank premises
- BackPack/Elderly Programs – Work together with others to package food for children and elderly in the community
- Repackaging – Work with others to repack bulk food items into household-sized packages
“You don’t have to look far to help those in need because there are needs in your own backyard,” said Marie, NEIFB volunteer.
“It is important to give back to our community, and the NEIFB gives us an opportunity to do that!” said Rick and Marie, NEIFB volunteers
The Food Bank asks that anyone interested in volunteering sign up at -https://calendly.com/neifb, by visiting their website at www.northeastiowafoodbank.org, or by calling them at 319-235-0507 and asking for Susan Entriken. For those unable to volunteer, but still want to help, donations can be made to their needs at https://www.northeastiowafoodbank.org/covid-2020-preparedness-fund/.