INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Area Food Pantry has developed a plan to safely accept donations on a limited basis. These guidelines have been put in place to keep the pantry’s staff and its clients safe within the limited space available in the facility. Because the pantry is currently able to purchase shelf-stable food at much-lower-than-wholesale prices, the pantry encourages those who want to donate goods to focus on non-food items and produce.
Starting Wednesday, July 1, 2020, the procedures are as follows:
- Please call ahead for an appointment to bring in donations. This enables the staff to maintain safe social distancing for clients and themselves.
- Produce will be accepted Monday through Friday. Please call ahead if possible.
- Shelf-stable and non-food will be accepted on Tuesdays and Fridays to allow for a 48-hour quarantine.
- No frozen foods unless they are coming directly from a processing locker.
- No foods without an expiration date or out of date by more than a year.
- No open containers of food nor home-canned food.
- Monetary donations may be dropped off during the week; mailed to 201 2nd Avenue NE Independence, IA 50644; or sent through Paypal.com to paypal.com/us/fundraiser/charity/1695127.
As always, the Independence Area Food pantry greatly appreciates its volunteers, donors, and clients, and looks forward to seeing you again soon. If you have any questions, or to set an appointment time, please call 319-334-2451.
Thank you,
January Rowland, Director
Sheri G. Shonk
Judy Fratzke