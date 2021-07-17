Several forage field days are planned to demonstrate annual forage rotations and share the results of Iowa State University research plots. Incorporating a summer annual into the crop rotation provides much needed summer slump grazing while utilizing minimal row crop acres. A winter annual/summer annual forage rotation disrupts the standard corn-soybean rotation, which 1) provides agronomic benefits such as reduced pest pressure, ability to rotate herbicides, and helps scavenge soil nutrients; 2) provides whole farm enterprise flexibility; and 3) provides feed during three critical seasons when perennial pasture production is limited.
Three field days will feature producers utilizing this annual forage rotation. The first will be Wednesday, July 28, starting at 1 p.m., at the Prairie Creek Seed location at 21995 Fillmore Road, Cascade. Karl Dallefeld from Prairie Creek Seed will discuss annual forage traits and species selection, and Denise Schwab, ISU Extension & Outreach beef specialist, will discuss utilizing annual forages in beef operations and the economics of an annual forage system. Attendees will then tour the Nathan Manternach farm at 23476 Hwy 136, Cascade. Manternach has utilized both winter and summer annual forages in his grazing rotation for several years.
The second field day for northeast Iowa will be Thursday, September 2, starting at 6 p.m. at Nathan Goedken’s farm at 19023 10th Avenue, Dyersville. Goedken baled winter annual forages in June and drilled a mix of summer annuals he plans to graze with fall-calving cows and stockpile late season growth for winter grazing.
A third field day will be held at Jason Wells’ farm, 14658 252nd Street, Milton. Wells grazes a mix of summer annuals. Details on date and starting time are still be coordinated.
Two field days will feature the annual forage plots as a part of the annual research farm field days. On August 3, the McNay Research Farm, 45249 170th Avenue, Chariton, will host its annual summer field day. This field day will highlight the annual forage plots located at the farm, which include five summer annuals, and also looks at the impact nitrogen has on forage production. This is following five winter annual forages with two nitrogen treatments as well. This field day begins at 3:30 p.m., includes dinner, and features other beef cattle research at the farm.
The Northeast Research Farm located at 3321 290th Street, Nashua, will host a field day on Friday, August 27. One of the stops will highlight the annual forage plots at this farm, which includes four summer annuals with two nitrogen treatments following winter annual forages.
Plan to attend one or more of these field days to learn about the selection, production, and economics of an annual forage rotation to determine if it might work for your operation. For more information, contact Denise Schwab at dschwab@iastate.edu or 319-721-6343.